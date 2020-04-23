The Community Help Center in Sidney to give away free bandanna masks

SIDNEY, NY – A company in Sidney is giving away free masks and food for as long as it has them.

The Community Help Center on Main Street is giving away bandanna masks to anyone who needs them.

The center will also donate food to those struggling with hunger, and toys for children.

Founder Jerry Conklin says he found 20,000 bandanas while looking at the contents of his warehouse.

He says it’s exhilarating for him to be able to give in a time of crisis, taking a lesson he learned at an event called “Burning Man.”

“Don’t give with the expectation of getting something back or barter system. That’s not what it is about. If you have something that somebody needs, you give it out to them. Basically, that just worked out perfectly with the crisis at this point,” says Conklin.

Each bandanna comes instructions on how to turn it into a mask, including where to place the elastic bands they come with, and the folding technique.

The Main Street establishment is hard to miss.

There is a big white van out front that says “Free Bandanna Masks” on its back doors.