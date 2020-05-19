The Community Foundation of South Central NY works to provide coronavirus relief

BINGHAMTON, NY – A local foundation that raises money from community donors has kicked it into overdrive in its response to the pandemic.

The Community Foundation of South Central New York has expedited its grant making process and is participating in 3 different coronavirus funds.

One for Broome County in collaboration with the United Way and other local foundations, another in Tioga County, and a third addressing needs in Chenango, Delaware and Otsego.

So far, it has given out 38 grants totaling nearly $350,000 to health and human services non-profits, arts organizations and others.

Much of the money has been designated to feed people, but it has also provided personal protective equipment as well as operating funds for organizations that are struggling to survive.

Executive Director Diane Brown says the rainy day is here.

“This is the rainy day that we haven’t been looking for or hoping for, but if we can’t go into our endowment more deeply and give back to the community now, the what are we here for? This is exactly what we’re here for,” says Brown.

Brown says the foundation’s board recently authorized releasing another $290,000 from its endowment.

Grants are made on a weekly basis with a noon application deadline each Wednesday.

Funding decisions are made on Mondays and the checks go out on Tuesdays.

The Community Foundation relies on small donors and has raised over 100 grand since the pandemic began.

To donate or for information on applying, go to DonorsWhoCare.org.