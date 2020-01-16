The Community Foundation for South Central New York looks at filling job openings, developing future leaders

BINGHAMTON, NY – A local foundation has issued a study looking at ways to address our region’s workforce development issues.

The Community Foundation for South Central New York commissioned Horn Research to examine concerns with filling job openings, developing the future leaders of non-profits and businesses and ensuring that local leadership reflects diversity, inclusion and equity.

It’s a follow-up to a more comprehensive study in 2015 looking at significant challenges within the foundation’s five county region.

Executive Director Diane Brown says there aren’t enough future leaders being developed in the pipeline.

“You’ve got a lot of Baby Boomers who are aging out, are going to be retiring, particularly in non-profits, and there isn’t a deep bench, so to speak, of folks that are coming up behind them,” said Brown.

Brown says one recommendation is to provide more management training to potential leaders.

Another is to create more partnerships between services that address common barriers to employment such as transportation, child care, drug testing and criminal background checks.

And she says businesses and non-profits need to be more welcoming of minorities, women and younger people into their management teams and boards.

Brown says the findings will help to inform the foundation’s future funding decisions.

You can see the full report here.