The Colonial opens up for outdoor seating

BINGHAMTON, NY – Local restaurants in our area are getting a little bit busier today, as Governor Cuomo allows eateries to reopen their outdoor seating.

The Colonial is among restaurants in Greater Binghamton setting up chairs and tables to welcome back customers.

Restaurants that already had a license to serve on a deck or any other outdoor seating could reopen.

The state has also opened a pathway for others to apply to add seating outdoors, including in public spaces such as sidewalks and on street parking spots.

Tables must be set at 6 feet apart and staff must wear masks.

Patrons are asked to wear masks until their food is served to them.

Colonial General Manager Marc Yezzi says he’s glad people will be able to enjoy the restaurant’s offerings on site rather than just taking it home.

“Anytime we can get our guests out here and enjoying themselves with us here, we are excited for it. We are going to start out as fast casual here, kind of carry out and enjoy yourself, sit down, pick up at the window, and then move slowly into getting our service operations back up and running, and table service,” says Yezzi.

There were some people there this morning, capitalizing on outdoor seating immediately.

Binghamton City Council passed legislation last night expediting the city’s permit process for outdoor seating.

City restaurants that need a permit can visit the city’s website, at Binghamton-NY.gov.