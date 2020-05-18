The Cinema Saver is selling movie snacks to help cover costs of the closed theater

ENDICOTT, NY – A discount movie theater in Endicott is taking extra steps to ensure its viability for the foreseeable future.

Cinema Saver on Madison Avenue is selling its iconic movie theater snacks in an effort to stay in business while it cannot sell movie tickets.

The theater closed on March 16th, and in an effort to keep from closing entirely, the establishment is selling popcorn, slush puppies, and a variety of candies curbside in its parking lot every Thursday through Sunday from 3:30 to 6:30.

Cineam Saver has also been collecting food donations for CHOW at its drive through.

Owner and President Amber Gregory says seeing customers again is a small consolation during this difficult time.

“We are being extra careful trying to keep everything separate. We want to make sure customers are safe. We want to make sure we are safe. It’s nice to see people. Everybody has been smiling. Everybody has been grateful that we are here. We are getting them their movie theater popcorn. They can go home and watch their movies at home on Fridays and Saturdays,” says Gregory.

Large popcorns go for $5, and slush puppies are $3 for a medium and $5 for a large 32 ounce cup, with candies costing $2 a piece.

However, the amount of revenue generated isn’t enough to sustain them until they’re allowed to resume screening films which likely won’t happen until the Fall at the earliest.

So, it’s asking its most loyal customers to consider making small donations, as little as $5 to help them bridge the gap.

The theater is also asking people to consider purchasing gift cards which will be refunded in the event that the business closes.

You can order gift cards by calling 757-2916.

You can also donate online via their gofundme.

