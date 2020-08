ENDICOTT, NY – It may not officially be fall, but some in the Southern Tier are already ready.

The Cider Mill opened back up to the public on Saturday.

Daily hours are from 7 to 6.

With COVID-19 precautions in place, The Cider Mill will not be hosting any field trips or tours, including self guided ones.

You can also order online here, and you can also download their app.