The Children’s Home hosts brunch for case workers

BINGHAMTON, NY – Meanwhile, foster and adoptive parents from another local agency decided to express their thanks a week ahead of Thanksgiving.

The parents threw a surprise brunch for case workers at The Children’s Home in Hillcrest yesterday.

More than a dozen parents contributed to the spread which included quiche, bagels, muffins and a fruit salad.

Sherry Hammaker of Vestal has been a foster and adoptive parent for 7 years.



She says the case workers provide support throughout the process.

“They have so much on their plate and they’re there and they’re devoted. And they’re just giving of their time. Sometimes more than they need to. So, we just want to say thank you,” says Hammaker.

Hammaker says many of the employees are handling very large case loads.



She also calls foster kids a blessing.