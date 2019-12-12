The Children’s Home has intention of buying old Boys and Girls Club building

ENDICOTT, NY – Endicott and the surrounding area are another step closer to getting back the many services lost when the Boys and Girls Club of Western Broome abruptly closed its doors earlier this year.

The Children’s Home, based in Hillcrest, announced during a news conference today that it will be purchasing the building near UE High School.

The organization plans to rename it the Southern Tier Community Center and plans to offer many of the same programs that the Boys and Girls Club had, and perhaps even more.



A top priority is after-school programming.



Children’s Home President and CEO George Dermody says his organization is working on getting the proper state licenses and hopes to have the programs running during the current school year.



Dermody says that when Broome County Executive Jason Garnar put out a call to local non-profits to restore the lost programs, the Children’s Home knew it fit into their mission of supporting kids.

“We have felt confident that not only could we go forward, but that it was our duty and our obligation to ensure that Endicott residents and all the residents of Western Broome had a place that they could call their second home,” says Dermody.

Dermody says the plan is to continue to offer programs geared toward children, adults and seniors, including swimming, fitness and athletics.



He says the Children’s Home is looking for non-profit partners to offer some of the programming.



The Children’s Home is not planning to transfer any of its programming geared specifically toward troubled youth to the building.



Garnar says that as soon as the Boys and Girls Club unexpectedly closed in August, many constituents contacted him begging to have the facility reopen.

“This is a huge victory for Western Broome, huge victory for Endicott, and a huge victory for Broome County. But most importantly, a huge victory for the families that live here, that will be supported and enriched for years and years to come,” says Garnar.

Dermody says a sale price for the building is still be negotiated.



He says any resident or organization with a suggestion for programming or an offer to partner can email their ideas to STCC@CHOW.org.