The Children’s Home completes purchase of former Endicott Boys and Girls Club

ENDICOTT, NY – The Children’s Home has completed the purchase of an Endicott childcare and community center that closed abruptly at the end of last Summer.

The organization, which already provides youth services in Hillcrest and other locations in our area, announced back in December that it would buy the former Boys and Girls Club of Western Broome and turn it into the Southern Tier Community Center.

The club had unexpectedly announced its closing at the end of last August, causing havoc for the many families that relied upon it for after school and other forms of childcare.

The Children’s Home has named Nikki Post as the Center’s Director.

The initial focus will be on establishing school-age childcare and Summer programming as well as reopening the pool whenever the lifting of coronavirus restrictions allows.