The Bundy Museum to feature artist David Hull on First Friday

BINGHAMTON, NY – The Bundy Museum is opening a one-man show by an artist who only recently picked up the brush.

David Hull of Binghamton began painting 4 years ago when he retired from his job with the state.



Hull uses acrylic paint and his work contains both abstract and representational imagery.



He says once he decided to give painting a try, it quickly became an obsession.



Hull says each painting begins with an exploration of color.

“Even some pictures that look very planned, they’re almost never planned. I don’t plan, I just paint. I fool around and one thing leads to another and one thought leads to another thought and the lines come together just like magic, yeah,” says Hull.

The show, titled “Tall Boy and Other Paintings” includes 40 works from the past year and a half.

Next month, the Bundy will host another exhibition by Hull in its 3rd floor gallery with 40 completely different paintings.



First Friday takes place from 6 to 9 tomorrow evening at various venues in Binghamton