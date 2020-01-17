The BU wrestling team reads to Clayton Avenue Elementary students

BINGHAMTON, NY – The Binghamton Bearcats Wrestling Team visited a local elementary school to teach the values of reading much like their basketball counterparts did a few days ago.

Six of the finest BU wrestlers rolled into Clayton Avenue Elementary School in Vestal today with books written by Dr. Seuss, and a special book about Baxter the Bearcat, Binghamton’s mascot.

Wrestler Aidan Monteverdi says he will remember his first trip to Clayton Ave.

“Just seeing them light up reading a book about the school’s mascot or something as simple as that, just seeing how the little kids appreciate all the small things, just makes us look back and be like, take a step back and appreciate all the little things in our life,” says Monteverdi.

Baxter himself visited each of the classrooms for a moment or two while the kids listened to the Bearcat wrestlers read.

The popular bearcat even danced for the children.

BU wrestling also helps out with the Special Olympics, and a separate powerlifting program.