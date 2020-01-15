The Broome County Humane Society raises $140,000 for its animals

BINGHAMTON, NY – A local animal shelter is jumping for joy after receiving a massive check from an Upstate New York foundation.

The Staffworks Fund Save A Life Campaign just ended, and the amount on the final check presented to the Broome County Humane Society exceeded all expectations.

Last year, the campaign made a little over $30,000.

This year, the total dollar amount is over $140,000.

Fund Development Coordinator Lauren Heilweil says the money will go into caring for all the animals at the shelter.

“It’s one thing to do your work day in and day out, but to see such a tangible difference in the lives of these animals, and to see families united with pets that they have been looking for, that fill spaces in their lives and their homes, it’s just something that day in and day out, it never gets old,” said Heilweil.

She says it will cover lots of financial obligations like food, medical expenses, and veterinary bills.

NewsChannel 34 did its part, hosting a one-day phone-a-thon that generated over $4,000 for the Humane Society.

The shelter currently has about 140 animals available for adoption.