The Broome County Health Department speaks out about increase in Public Health Notices

BINGHAMTON, NY – The number of public health statements is going up, however, the Broome County Health Department says it’s not all that suprising.

Director of Public Health Rebecca Kaufman says that with people beginning to gather for graduation parties or the 4th of July, the increase is not unexpected.

The department is notified when a positive case comes in, and then works with the person to determine where they have been, and then decide if a public health statement is needed.

Kaufman says that if a business has a positive case and decides to stay open, you can rest assured proper cleaning and protocols have taken place.

“When we make a public statement it’s no fault of the business owner. So, they didn’t know, most likely the positive case did not know they had COVID-19. We’re doing this just to inform the public so they make the best decisions. But the business owner, you know, did nothing wrong it’s no fault of theirs that we’re making the announcement”, says Kaufman.

Broome County currently has about 50 contact tracers following up on positives.

Kaufman adds that in order to keep transmission down, groups should be limited to 10 or less.

If visiting a restaurant, masks should be worn until seated and eating.