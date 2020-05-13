The Boys and Girls Club holds a parade to remind children they are missed

BINGHAMTON, NY – Another parade reminded some Binghamton children that they are missed during after school hours.

The Boys and Girls Club paraded around the city this afternoon in an effort to connect with some of its members for the first time in a long time.

The club vans and personal cars were escorted by Binghamton Police.

Some cars had signs taped on them with messages such as “we miss you all” and “stay safe.”

Club Resource Development Director Jocelyn Terranova says the parade accomplished its mission.

“The community responded and supported us. Lots of our club kids were coming outside to say ‘hello’ to us and wave, and it was exactly what we needed as a staff, as a club, because we’re really missing them. I hope that it’s exactly what our club kids needed too right now,” says Terranova.

Terranova says the motto for the club this year was “whatever it takes”, and they used that motto for the parade.