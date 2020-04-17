The Binghamton Devils host blood drive

BINGHAMTON, NY – The Binghamton Devils joined 3 other New York minor league hockey teams in hosting blood drives Friday.

The local drive took place at Christ Episcopal Church in Binghamton.

All 47 available slots were pre-registered ahead of time.

For signing up, donors received a voucher for a free ticket to a future hockey game.

And they were put in the running to win an hour of free ice time at the Arena, a zamboni ride or an autographed hockey stick.

Red Cross Account Manager Esperanza Gutierrez says partners like the Devils are vital.

“People have definitely come out of the woodwork. And I think it happens all the time when we have something chaotic like this. People always come out and help out in the Southern Tier. It’s great that I get to work with the Binghamton Devils because they’ve already told me, ‘Hey, this is something we should do in the future,'” says Gutierrez.

Gutierrez says that while some locations have been forced to cancel blood drives, others have stepped up to host them.

Donors must wear a face mask and have their temperature taken before they can donate.

On Wednesday, Trinity Memorial Church in Binghamton will host a drive from 8:30 to 2:30.

For a list of local drives and to register, go to RedCrossBlood.org.