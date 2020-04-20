The Binghamton Chamber of Commerce announces short term grant for small businesses

BINGHAMTON, NY – As businesses across the country are waiting for Congress to authorize more money for the federal Paycheck Protection Program, the Greater Binghamton Chamber has announced a short term grant option designed to keep small companies from going under.

The Binghamton Chamber is promoting the Save Small Business Fund of the US Chamber of Commerce Foundation.

The fund is providing $5,000 grants to employers with between 3 and 20 employees in economically vulnerable communities which includes Broome County.

Applications for the short-term one-time-only relief began at 3 PM Monday.

For more information, go to SaveSmallBusiness.com.