The Belmar Pub feeds OurSpace volunteers

BINGHAMTON, NY – A local bar and grill was hired to make sure all the volunteers who worked on this project were well fed.

The Belmar Pub and Grill has fed the people who have given maximum effort to rebuild the OurSpace Playground at Rec Park.

The diner was hired by Jen O’Brien, but it had donated meals to workers when the park was first built in 2016.

The Main Street eatery has fed workers with its famous Belmar Burgers, plus chicken spiedies, sloppy joes, and more.

Belmar Owner Ed Hickey says he fully plans on feeding people until they are done turning screws.

“Seeing it all burned down was horrible for all of us that took part in the build last time around. It was like magic, by the end of the second day, we all had communicated with each other. We knew we were rebuilding it, we knew that we would get it done soon. Mayor David and Jen O’Brien put their heads together and here we are, a couple of months later and it’s almost done,” said Hickey.

Hickey praised the detail behind the scenes when it came to assembling the playground.

He said there is a lot that goes on behind the scenes that pay off when the final project is finished.