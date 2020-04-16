The Akel family donates to UHS and Lourdes

BINGHAMTON, NY – A prominent local family is looking to jump start donations to benefit local medical professionals by making a significant contribution of their own.

The Akels, local real estate developers and the former owners of Binghamton Giant Markets, have given $50,000 each to the UHS and Lourdes Foundations.

The money will support the COVID-19 Response Fund at UHS and the COVID-19 Caregiver Assistance Fund at Lourdes.

The UHS Fund is used to purchase materials to make face shields and cloth masks.

And to create Bounce-Back Kits for doctors, nurses and aides treating coronavirus patients.

The kits, which are delivered to the COVID units at UHS, contain mints, lip balm, deodorant, water and snacks for when hospital personnel are on break or at the end of their shift.

Money will also support the efforts of local groups that have been purchasing meals for frontline workers.

UHS Foundation Executive Director Cory Jacobs says the workers often don’t get a chance to eat during their 12 hour shift.

“The support has been absolutely overwhelming. To know that their first concern, their first top-of-mind is caring for our patients, and to know that somebody else is going to be there with a warm meal, or give them a to-go bag on the way home, they don’t have to worry about what they’re doing for breakfast, lunch or dinner because they know the community is going to support them,” says Jacobs.

Jacobs says members of the community have been creating beautiful cards and notes of support for frontline workers.

And UHS is asking people to sew and donate cloth masks for its employees who are not working directly with COVID patients.

Masks and cards can be placed in a donation box at UHS Vestal Orthopedics on the Parkway across from BU.

The Lourdes fund will assist Lourdes caregivers who are experiencing financial hardship or have unexpected needs due to the pandemic.

For the UHS COVID-19 response fund donation link visit nyuhs.org/donate.

For the Lourdes caregiver assistance fund visit bit.ly/Lourdescaregiver

Cards can be mailed to:

UHS Foundation

10-42 Mitchell Avenue

Binghamton, NY 13903