The Airport Inn reopens takeout

MAINE, NY – A popular restaurant that was destroyed by fire has reopened in the takeout era.

The Airport Inn Restaurant is open again after its fire a little over a year ago, and it is operating under the same restrictions that other local eateries are.

You can still order its signature chicken wings, burgers, appetizers, and more in a grab-and-go style format.

Its first day of business was yesterday, and restaurant staff say it was busy from the moment it opened.

Restaurant Owner Travis Evans says the reopening was a long time coming.

“The reason why I reopened after it burned down was because of the overwhelming support from the community. I had 25 hundred people text, call, and message me personally, not the Airpot Inn, me, personally, saying ‘You really need to rebuild. We want you back. We like your place. It’s not the same without you,” says Evans.

The Airport Inn made an announcement Saturday on Facebook that it would be back open on Wednesday, and got over 1,000 likes and over 200 comments.

It’s open from 4 pm to 8, but takes calls starting at noon.

You can place an order by calling 797-6763.