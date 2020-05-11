The AHL cancels remainder of 2019-2020 season

The American Hockey League has cancelled the remainder of their 2019-2020 season, including the 2020 Calder Cup Playoffs.

American Hockey League said this in a statement:

“After a lengthy review process, the American Hockey League has determined that the resumption and completion of the 2019-20 season is not feasible in light of current conditions.

The League’s operational focus has turned toward actively preparing for the 2020-21 season.

We are very grateful to the National Hockey League and its teams for their support and leadership in navigating through the challenges faced over the past two months.

The AHL continues to place paramount importance on the health and safety of our players, officials, staff and fans and all of their families, and we all look forward to returning to our arenas in 2020-21.”

The decision directly effects the Binghamton Devils, who released their own statement, supporting the decision:

“The Binghamton Devils fully support the decision made by the American Hockey League to cancel the rest of the 2019-20 season. The health and safety of our fans, players, partners, and staff are the top priority.

The Devils will provide an updated Ticketing FAQ link to assist with all your questions and concerns regarding previously purchased tickets, donations, etc.

Lastly, we want to thank the greatest fans in the world. Your support this season was unbelievable from start to finish. We know that support would have continued as we were making a historic run towards the playoffs. Be safe, be healthy, and we’re already looking forward to the 2020-21 season!”

The AHL’s standings – sorted by points percentage – and statistics as of March 12, 2020, are considered final and official, and will serve as the basis for determining league awards for the 2019-20 season.