The Agency makes one million dollars in emergency loans available to impacted businesses

BINGHAMTON, NY – The Agency is making 1 million dollars in emergency loans available to businesses impacted by the coronavirus in our region.

The Industrial Development Agency has established the Broome County Emergency Loan Fund.

The loans will not require any payments of principal or interest for 1 year.

After that, the interest will be 75% of the prime rate at that time.

There’s no equity requirement, application and closing fees are waived and there will be an expedited closing and review process.

The loans are also available to businesses in Chenango, Cortland, Delaware, Otsego, Tioga and Tompkins Counties as a requirement of the federal agency that is providing the funds.

For more information on how to apply, call Tom Gray at 584-9000 or email him at TMG at TheAgency-NY.com.