Thanksgiving 4 Giving food drive wraps up

BINGHAMTON, NY – Friday is the last day to contribute to a turkey drive that will feed the hungry.

The annual Thanks 4 Giving Turkey Drive is entering its last few hours as we speak tonight.

At last check from the middle of the afternoon, iHeart Radio and Catholic Charities of Broome County were still 500 turkeys short of their goal.

Two exceptionally large donations rolled in today.

Any donations at all are welcome.



You can also donate other thanksgiving foods such as cranberry sauce, potatoes, gravy, squash, and other non-perishable side dishes.



The drive wraps up tonight at 8:00.