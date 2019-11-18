Thanks 4 Giving Turkey Drive underway

BINGHAMTON, NY – The frozen birds are flocking to the Parkway as a large annual turkey drive gets underway.

The Thanks 4 Giving Turkey Drive by Catholic Charities and iHeart Radio began outside the Vestal WalMart this morning.

The goal this year is to give away 35 hundred turkeys to families in need.

An RV and a giant freezer truck are parked outside the main entrance to the superstore collecting turkeys and other traditional Thanksgiving dishes.

Mary Whitcombe of Catholic Charities says people enjoy coming down and meeting the radio personalities, but you don’t have to brave the cold in order to help out.

“Lots of fun pictures are going to go up there. You can donate monetarily if you’d like through our Facebook page, and also through catholic-charities-bc-dot-org. Some people don’t like to come out in the cold and we understand that so that’s an easy way to donate,” Whitcombe.