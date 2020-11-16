Thanks 4 Giving Turkey Drive underway in front of Vestal Walmart

VESTAL, NY – The annual call for turkeys has gone out again.

Catholic Charities of Broome County and iHeart Media are teaming up for the 23rd annual Thanks 4 Giving Turkey Drive.

Held outside the Vestal Walmart, the drive is accepting food donations, including frozen turkeys, boxed stuffing, potatoes and other traditional side dishes, today through this Friday.

With a goal of being able to help feed up to 10-thousand people in our area with baskets made from the drive, Catholic Charities Manager of Emergency Services Mary Whitcombe says every donation is crucial.

“It’s really important that people get down here and donate. We have these people already signed up to receive these baskets, and we want to make sure that everyone that needed a basket has a happy Thanksgiving this year,” says Whitcombe.

The goal this year is 3500 turkeys.

Someone will be there to accept donations each day from 8 A-M to 7 P-M through Friday.