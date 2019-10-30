Texas Roadhouse holds Qualifying Meat Cutting contest in Binghamton

CHENANGO BRIDGE NY – The filets were flying yesterday as 13 butchers took to the ice.

Texas Roadhouse hosted its 18th annual Qualifying Meat Cutting Competition at the Ice House Sports Complex in Chenango Bridge.

The cutters took to the ice for one hour, simulating the meat cooler where they spend eight hours a day.

Participants are from Texas Roadhouse locations from New York and Vermont, competing to go to the national competition in Nashville.

Product Coach Mike Davis says that meat cutting can be a grueling job, so it’s important to give the employees a way to be recognized.

“The cutters are judged on quality of all their steaks, we have a spec for every steak, length, width, height. They’ll be judged on time as well, so they’ll each cut one sirloin, one filet and one rib eye. And they have one hour to do that, and cut every steak within our spec. We have a judges table over there with rulers and scales and we’re gonna measure every steak to the 16th of an inch,” says Davis.

Taking home the wins were Josh Klebieko of Queensbury and Kyle Russell of our own Vestal location.

They will travel to Nashville in March to compete for a $20,000 prize and the Meat Cutter of the Year title.