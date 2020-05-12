Tesorina Boutique moves inventory online, helps support the downtown Binghamton community

BINGHAMTON, NY – In the wake of COVID-19, a local women’s clothing store has transitioned its full inventory to online.

Tesorina Boutique in Binghamton has dealt with the crisis by conducting sales completely through social media and its website.

The 3 year-old business has found success by getting creative with sales and promotions, such as Mother’s Day gift boxes, mystery bags and more.

There’s also added personal touches, as owner Desiree DePersiis makes sure to include a handwritten note with every order.

She says the downtown Binghamton community has come together to give away each other’s products as well as promote each other on social media.

“We made sure that we all banded together, and, not only are we giving these products away to deserving customers to use after the quarantine or during the quarantine, but we’re also buying gift cards from each other’s businesses. These people are buying products from Tesorina, I’m buying gift cards from them,” says DePersiis.

DePersiis says that while she’s eager to have customers back in the store, she may take a slower approach to reopening, making sure all precautions are being taken.

You can show your support by visiting TesorinaBoutique.com or searching Tesorina Boutique on Facebook and Instagram.