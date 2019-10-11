Tercero trial continued coverage

BINGHAMTON N.Y – The murder trial of the Binghamton University student who fled to Nicaragua after allegedly strangling his ex-girlfriend continued today.

23 year-old Orlando Tercero is charged with the March 2018 death of 22 year-old Haley Anderson, a B-U nursing student from Long Island.

Police discovered Anderson’s body at Tercero’s apartment at 23 Oak Street in Binghamton.

Authorities say Tercero fled to Nicaragua shortly after the death.

Nicaragua refused to extradite him, opting to put him on trial in Nicaragua instead, with witnessing testifying via video link from Binghamton.

Today, Binghamton officer Kristi Sager spoke about what Anderson’s friends told her about Tercero.