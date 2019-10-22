Tercero murder trial day 3 update

Day 3 of the murder trial of former Binghamton University student Orlando Tercero was a brief one today.

The trial is being held in Nicaragua with witnesses testifying via video hookup from Binghamton.

Tercero allegedly fled to his native Nicaragua after strangling his ex-girlfriend and fellow BU nursing student Haley Anderson inside his Oak Street Binghamton apartment in March of last year.

Tuesday, the prosecution submitted some additional evidence while the U-S Embassy renewed its request that Tercero be extradited to this country.

The defense requested the Tercero undergo a psychological examination that the prosecution objected to.

The judge adjourned the case until November 1st when the defense is expected to call its own witness.

