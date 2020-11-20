Tenney holds on to slight lead after all ballots counted in unofficial results

Chenango County finished counting its absentee ballots Thursday and though 22nd Congressional District Democratic incumbent Anthony Brindisi outpolled Republican Claudia Tenney by a two-to-one margin, Tenney still clings to a 264 vote margin by NewsChannel 34’s calculations.

Based on the election night totals posted to the New York State Board of Elections website, and absentee numbers obtained by NewsChannel 34 from boards of elections in all eight counties that encompass the district, Tenney has 154,537 votes, Brindisi 154,273, and Libertarian Party candidate Keith Price finished with 6,701 votes.

These votes are unofficial.

There are believed to be several hundred absentee ballots that were challenged by representatives of both the Brindisi and Tenney campaigns and ultimately a judge will decide the validity of those ballots.

After the early voting and election day ballots were counted, Tenney held a more than 28,000 vote lead over Brindisi.

But the absentee ballots had heavily favored the Democratic incumbent.

The 22nd district includes all or parts of Broome, Tioga, Chenango, Oswego, Oneida, Madison, Herkimer and Cortland counties.

The following are releases from both campaigns.

Tenney: NY22 – After Chenango County completed its unofficial tabulation of all ballots, Republican candidate for New York’s 22nd Congressional District Claudia Tenney emerged the victor from preliminary and official results. With all eight counties reporting, Tenney leads Anthony Brindisi by more than 100 votes in unofficial tallies.

Claudia Tenney said:

“Now that every vote has been counted, we have maintained the vote lead and are poised to come out victorious. This process has been long but it is critical that every legal vote be counted and accounted for. Now that it is done, I am confident that I will be certified the winner soon. I look forward to going to Washington to serve the all people of New York’s 22nd District in Congress and want to thank the voters for that privilege. I will always fight for and serve all the people of this district including those that did not support me.”



Based on the final margin and nature of the canvassing process, Tenney’s lead is highly unlikely to change in the case of a recount. The court that is overseeing the process ordered that every Board of Elections hand count and then machine count before reconciling the vote totals which eliminates any significant errors in the final tabulation.

Brindisi: Brindisi for Congress issued the following statement regarding the ongoing ballot count in NY-22:

“NY-22’s election officials have been working day and night to count each and every vote, which is both hard and time consuming work. We owe these folks a debt of gratitude, and we thank them. As today’s numbers show, Congressman Brindisi continues to gain meaningful ground. With a margin this close, New York voters deserve to have their voices heard. Once every legal ballot is counted and certified, the people will decide who goes to Congress. The stakes are too high and the margin too close to rush to judgement.”- Luke Jackson, Brindisi for Congress spokesman.

Additional background: