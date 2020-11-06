Tenney files suit to secure voting materials

Republican Congressional candidate Claudia Tenney’s campaign has filed a lawsuit asking materials related to Tuesday’s election be kept under lock and key.

The former Congresswoman, who is seeking to win back her seat, is asking that all absentee ballots and other election materials be secured by the 8 county boards of election in the 22nd District until the results have been certified.

A spokesman for Tenney says that the candidate is confident that once all of the ballots are counted, she will be declared the winner.

Tenney currently leads Democratic Congressman Anthony Brindisi by 28,000 votes after in-person ballots were counted.

70,000 absentee ballots were sent to voters across the district.

Tenney’s campaign says the suit is intended to protect her rights and the will of the voters.