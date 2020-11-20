Tenney/Brindisi race may come down to judge ruling

A hotly contested race in New York’s 22nd Congressional District between Incumbent Democrat Anthony Brindisi and Republican challenger Claudia Tenney could come down to a judge’s decision on objected absentee ballots.

Yesterday, Chenango County added its absentee ballots to the totals giving Tenney a lead of 264 votes by our count.

However, Chenango County elections officials said that a small number of votes were held from the count for judicial review.

That’s also the case in other parts of the 22nd district.

At a Supreme Court hearing this afternoon, it was decided that an Oswego County judge will start looking at any contested ballots on Monday.

The judge will then begin looking at affidavit ballots on Tuesday.