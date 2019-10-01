Tenney announces congressional run for 2020

Claudia Tenney is ready for a rematch.

The former Republican Congresswoman announced today that she is seeking her former seat in New York’s 22nd Congressional District which stretches from Oswego through Utica down to Binghamton.

Last November, Tenney narrowly lost her bid for re-election to Democrat Anthony Brindisi in a race that was decided by absentee ballots.

It was the most expensive race in the US.

Tenney says she plans to return to more of a grassroots approach to campaigning that made her successful in 2016.

She says that as a small business owner and a single mother who also cared for her ailing parents, she can connect with the people of Upstate New York.

“My struggles mirror a lot of the struggles of the people in this region and we never got to tell that story. I think regardless of whether we’re going to be outspent, which we surely will, I need to tell that story of who I really am and not just get bullied and bludgeoned by millions and millions of dollars by my opponents,” says Tenney.

Before Tenney has the opportunity to take on Brindisi again, she’ll likely need to prevail in a Republican primary.

Other declared GOP candidates are Broome County District Attorney Steve Cornwell and Binghamton-area educators George Phillips and Franklin Sager.

Tenney is counting on her close alliance with President Trump to win both the primary and general election.

Trump carried the 22nd District by over 15 points in 2016.