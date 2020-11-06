Tenney accuses Brindisi of wanting to stop the count

BINGHAMTON, NY – In something of a head-scratcher, the Tenney campaign has sent a fundraising appeal to its supporters alleging that Brindisi wants to stop the count.

This despite the fact that Brindisi only stands to gain from having the absentees be counted.

The email did not provide any proof of the assertion.

Tenney’s spokesperson would not comment on the solicitation.

Brindisi’s campaign says the claim is false and that no one is looking to stop the counting of lawful ballots, a process that could take a couple of weeks.