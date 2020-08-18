Temple Concord begins Kilmer Mansion restoration

BINGHAMTON, NY – Work to shore up a symbol of Binghamton’s glorious past as the Parlor City has begun.

The first phase of a multi-year renovation of the former Kilmer Mansion on Riverside Drive has begun with repairs to the 3 stone chimneys.

The historic Victorian-era building was built between 1898 and 1902 and portions of its stone exterior are deteriorating.

Temple Concord moved into the home in 1950, later adding an attached sanctuary while continuing to use the mansion for its religious school and library and to host functions such as weddings, tours, chamber concerts and the annual Hanukkah House.

Temple Concord President Lisa Blackwell says that along with preservation, the goal is to make the mansion more accessible to the community.

“It belongs to the community. The Kilmers were an integral part of Binghamton history, and it’s really important to us that the building be a community resource that people can come in and enjoy it. So many people, when they come for a tour for the first time just say, ‘I’ve never been here, I’ve always wanted to come in, it’s so beautiful.’ They really appreciate the history and the beauty,” says Blackwell.

After the chimneys are repaired this year, work on the north terrace and east covered porch are scheduled for next year.

Then in 2022, reconstruction of the south terrace and west porch is planned.

Chianis and Anderson Architects is doing the design work and CTM Construction is performing the work.

Temple Concord has raised over 200 thousand dollars so far of the estimated 750 thousand needed for all 3 phases.

You can donate by going to DonorsWhoCare.org.