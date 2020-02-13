Teens steal a car, go to Taco Bell

Oneonta, NY – New York State Police at Oneonta arrested two teenagers for Burglary and Grand Larceny on February 5th.

Troopers were dispatched to the home of a 14 year-old around 4:20 am on the 5th, after the teen’s parents said he had left home overnight.

He was last seen with a 17 year-old whose parents also said he was missing.

As the investigation continued, the police discovered that the teens were together and had stolen a vehicle from a home on Grove Street in the town of Morris.

They picked up a 15 year-old and drove to a Taco Bell in Cortland where they were caught and taken into custody.