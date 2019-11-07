Teenager charged with attempted murder of another teen

BINGHAMTON, NY – A Binghamton teenager is accused of injuring another teen during a shooting yesterday afternoon on Binghamton’s Southside.

Binghamton Police say that at around 2:20 PM, they found a 19-year old man with a gunshot wound to his arm near the intersection of Livingston Street and Conklin Avenue, just down the block from Saint John elementary.

The victim was transported to an area hospital with the non-life threatening injury.

Police later arrested a 17 year-old suspect at 80 Conklin Avenue where police allegedly found a .45 caliber handgun.

The suspect is charged with Attempted Murder and Criminal Possession of a Weapon.

Police say the two young men knew each other.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 772-7080.