DRYDEN, NY -Emergency crews responded to ca call around 4:30 Saturday about a 14 year-old falling through ice.

The New York State Police, Cortland County Sheriff’s Department and Dryden Fire and EMS as well as Hartford Fire were all on the scene as they attempted to save the teenager, who feel through ice on a creek near Route 200 in Hartford.

The teen was taken to Guthrie Cortland Medical Center where she died from her injuries.