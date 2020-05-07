Teacher Appreciation Week highlight: Denise Parsons from Horace Mann

BINGHAMTON, NY – This week is Teacher Appreciation Week, and NewsChannel 34 is highlighting a special educator in our area.

Denise Parsons teaches first grade at Horace Mann Elementary.

Horace Mann has a team teaching approach to learning, meaning Parsons shares 51 students with two other teachers.

She’s built an in depth YouTube channel with a variety of subjects taught by all three of them.

She says while this year’s Teacher Appreciation Week is much different than years past, she’s still getting uplifting notes from families, including parents who are home schooling.

“But I keep telling them, I’m like, ‘You’re not their teacher, I’m still their teacher.’ But, if I can help parents do this, I mean it’s hard for them, they’re working, and then they’re trying to be a parent and then they have to be a teacher, it’s tough. So, if I can alleviate some of that pressure on them then it’s all worth it,” says Parsons.

Parsons says other ways she’s keeping her students socialized is by organizing virtual field trips and one on one video chats, although she says it’s still not the same