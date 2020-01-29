Taylor Garbage shares their plans to handle recycling until new facility is built

BINGHAMTON, NY – After a devastating fire earlier this month, a local recycling company has a new temporary location to take its materials.

Taylor Garbage will continue to collect recycling from its customers as usual, but starting on Monday, it will hand it all off to Broome County at this building at the County Landfill in the Town of Nanticoke.

The county will then transport it to a material recycling facility.

Broome County Executive Jason Garnar stood in front of the former salt storage facility to make the announcement.

Spokesman Stephen Donnelly says the county’s help is appreciated by the Taylor family.

“We are very thankful for this partnership because this allows them the opportunity to do this, and also have the facility up and running towards the end of the year, which will, again, longer term cost savings for the taxpayers as well as for municipalities like the village and others,” says Donnelly.

Taylor has decided to rebuild its facility after the fire rather than tear it down and start over somewhere else.

Donnelly says the goal is to open it by the end of the year.