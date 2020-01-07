Taylor Garbage blames fire on a cell phone battery that someone tried to recycle

VESTAL, NY – The owners of a local recycling facility that was destroyed by fire over the weekend believe the blaze was caused by a cell phone battery.

A fire broke out Friday evening at the structure on Route 434 in Apalachin that is owned and operated by Taylor Garbage Service.

Fire crews spent the entire weekend pulling large bales of smoldering recycling materials out of the building to extinguish them.

Taylor put out a news release yesterday that it believes the fire was started by a cell phone battery that was improperly disposed of.

The company says this is an example of what can happen when people put items they shouldn’t into their recycling.

Taylor says it will soon demolish what remains of the facility and plans to rebuild at the site.

Meanwhile, it says pickup of its customers’ recycling will continue as normal.