Taylor Garbage backs out of county deal

Taylor Garbage has pulled out of a deal with the county to handle its recycling materials according to the Broome County Legislature.

Legislature Chairman Dan Reynolds says he’s disappointed that in the decision.

Last week, County Executive Jason Garnar said that the county would allow the recyclables that Taylor collects from both private customers and several local municipalities to be stored at a facility at the county landfill.

From there the county would transport the materials to an out-of-town facility and charge the cost to Taylor.

Taylor’s own recycling facility was destroyed in a massive fire that began on January 3rd and took several days to fully extinguish.

Since then, it has had to significantly raise its recycling pickup fees for both private and municipal accounts.

One of those municipalities, Cortland County, announced today that because of the higher costs, it would start taking its recycled materials to its landfill temporarily with the DEC’s approval.

Taylor Garbage also said in a statement Monday afternoon saying that they are discontinuing pick ups from Johnson City, Village of Endicott and Town of Union until their new facility is built.