Tax foreclosure action scheduled for Thursday

BINGHAMTON, NY – Those looking to buy property at an inexpensive price can attend the county auction scheduled for next week.

Broome County Real Property is holding its Tax Foreclosure Auction featuring over 50 different properties.

Properties like this one, on Howard Avenue in Binghamton, are being auctioned off after foreclosure season last year.

There are also homes in Lisle, Johnson City, Endicott, and more up for auction.

Real Property Director Mike Decker says he hopes every home on the block is sold.

“Our goal is to hopefully encourage as much owner occupancy as we can on these tax foreclosed properties. We have put in place some new programs for marketing directly to potential home buyers that will live in a particular area,” says Decker.

The auction will be held next Thursday at 5:30 in the Manasse Action Yard on Henry Street in Whitney Point.

Everyone is welcome, but you are required to wear a mask and practice social distancing.

Online bidding will be available, and you can learn more about the auction by calling 692-4540.