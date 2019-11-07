Taste of the Tier fundraiser

BINGHAMTON, NY – An organization working to cure a rare genetic disease is gearing up for its annual fundraiser with the help of some up-and-coming community leaders.

The Cystic Fibrosis Foundation is holding its 23rd Taste of the Tier event tomorrow.

There will be 25 stations featuring samples from local restaurants, wineries and breweries.



CFF also engages local young professionals in a program it calls Southern Tier’s Finest.

They’re asked to raise both money and awareness for the fight against cystic fibrosis.

The disease causes thick mucus to coat the inside of a child’s lungs, among other symptoms.

Angela Spera is a committee member for the event whose son has a milder form of the disease.

Santino Stenta is a Finest nominee who works for Visions.

Spera says only 30 thousand people worldwide have the sever form of the disease, making research money hard to come by.