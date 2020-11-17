Syracuse University basketball coach Jim Boeheim tests positive for COVID-19

SYRACUSE, NY – Just under two weeks before their season opener, Syracuse men’s basketball coach Jim Boeheim announced he has tested positive for COVID-19.

Boeheim released a statement over Twitter on Sunday to tell the public about his positive test.

Boeheim said in the statement that he is not symptomatic, he is isolating at home, and that he is working with the team’s medical staff.

Entering his 45th season as head coach, Boeheim and the Orange are scheduled to begin their season a week from Friday at the Carrier Dome against Bryant University.