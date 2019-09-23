Syracuse man dies in tank explosion

SYRACUSE N.Y – A Syracuse man died Friday afternoon when the underground fuel tank he was in exploded.

57 year-old Arthur Hines was killed while cleaning the inside of a tank at the Speedway gas station at the corner of Old Front Street and Upper Front Street in the Town of Dickinson.

The explosion occurred shortly after 1:30.

Hines was an employee of the Syracuse affiliate of Environmental Product and Services of Vermont.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration, or OSHA, is investigating the workplace accident.