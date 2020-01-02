Syracuse artist shares latest “Obsession” with Southern Tier on First Friday

BINGHAMTON, NY – Meanwhile, at the Arts Council’s own Artisan Gallery on Court Street, a Syracuse artist is sharing his latest obsession with Greater Binghamton, himself.

“Obsessions” is an exhibition of work by Jaleel Campbell that spans the last 5 years.

The graphic artist creates his digital illustrations on computer, beginning with simple shapes and when finished, prints them on canvas.

In the past year, he’s branched out into creating cloth dolls that are meant for both boys and girls to play with.

Many of the African-Americans depicted in Campbell’s images are striking stately, regal poses.

“Showcasing the beauty and essence of black people. This is something that is not done enough, especially in media. So, I want to use my platform to promote us in a positive light,” says Campbell.

The exhibit also features photos of Campbell taken by other artists.

He says that only recently has been comfortable being the subject of artwork, rather than strictly the creator.

Campbell will be greeting visitors from 6 to 9 Friday evening.

The First Friday Art Walk takes place at 10 galleries and 3 creative sites in Binghamton.