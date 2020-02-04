Synergy Fitness opens new location

TOWN OF CHENANGO – A fitness center in our area has opened its 3rd location on Upper Front Street in the Town of Chenango.

Synergy Athletics opened its new location this past weekend across the street from Advance Auto Parts.

Other locations are on Pennsylvania Avenue in Binghamton, and on the Vestal Parkway.

President Joe Hashey says Synergy Athletics has flexible scheduling for busy people, personal trainers, and nutritional guides.

Hashey says the reaction from the public for the grand opening on Saturday was more than he could have hoped for.

“At the grand opening, we were not sure how many people would come because its a new location, and we had nearly 2 hundred people come in on the first morning, which was incredible. I was wondering if people were actually going to come and get familiar with this new fitness concept, and the response was overwhelming,” says Hashey.

Hashey says his top goal is to help the community get healthy.

It costs $10- $15 for a session, which can hold about 12 people.

For more information, click here, or call 725-7297.