SV Schools hold senior Thanksgiving drive thru

SUSQUEHANNA VALLEY – A local school district didn’t allow the pandemic to stop it from offering local senior citizens a Thanksgiving meal.

The Susquehanna Valley school district held its annual Senior Citizens Thanksgiving Luncheon last week, under much different circumstances.

While the event has been held in-person for the last 35-plus years, complete with a meal and entertainment, this year’s version was held in drive-thru fashion outside of the Richard Stank

Middle School, with faculty members handing out roughly 200 bags filled with a Thanksgiving food items.

S-V Superintendent Roland Doig says he looks forward to this event each year, and is happy to have found a way to keep the tradition going.

“This is truly one of my favorite times, and the favorite time of a lot of staff members here. We get to see a lot of old friends that we don’t get to see, only a couple of times during the year. Typically, they’ll come in and sit down an hour before the meal, so we get to talk to them. It just is a nice feeling to be able to connect with the community that supports us throughout the year,” says Doig.

Despite the change in format, all those who picked up their to-go bags were able to enjoy all the traditional Thanksgiving food they’re used to, including turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, and even dessert.