Susquehanna Valley student gets accepted into the All National Honors Band

Susquehanna Valley, NY – A local student who some would call a musical prodigy is being honored for her many achievements.

Susquehanna Valley High School senior Elizabeth Zelanyak was named to the All National Honors Band by the National Association for Music Education.

Zelnyak plays various instruments in the school’s concert band, jazz ensemble, and full orchestra, but her most treasured instrument is the clarinet.

To get into the national band, she had to record herself playing an etude , which she says was exhausting.

Zelanyak says she learned about getting into the band because a friend of hers told her to check her email.

“It said ‘congratulations, you just got accepted into the all-national fest’. I’m like ‘wait. This can’t be real.’ I was literally shook. Since corona happened, I was like ‘this probably won’t happen’, but I was so shocked. I was not expecting that to happen. All hard work pays off,” says Zelanyak.

Zelnyak says she worked for hours every day after school to prepare for her audition, and would keep practicing until she was tired.

She says she is thrilled to play with students who received private lessons, while she had not.