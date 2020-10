SUSQUEHANNA VALLEY – Susquehanna Valley is the latest district to implement full remote learning for some students.

In an announcement posted to their website, the district announced 1 new high school student and 2 middle school students have tested positive for COVID-19.

In response, the 7th and 8th graders will now be learning remotely starting today through next Friday.

The district says they are working on contact tracing with the Health Department.